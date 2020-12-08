Left Menu
The pop American star Madonna Louise Ciccone on Monday (local tattoo), shared a series of photos revealing about her first-ever tattoo that she dedicated to her kids.

'Inked for the very first time': Madonna dedicates tattoo to her kids
Madonna Louise Ciccone. Image Credit: ANI

The pop American star Madonna Louise Ciccone on Monday (local tattoo), shared a series of photos revealing about her first-ever tattoo that she dedicated to her kids. According to Fox News, the 62-year old star has been celebrating the fresh new ink occasion by flaunting it on social media with a series of photos.

The singer took to Twitter and wrote, "Inked for The Very First Time," a play on the lyrics to her iconic hit 'Like a Virgin.' The legends tattoo, which she got inked on her left wrist reads "LRDMSE," which stands for each of her six children's name initials: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stelle and Estere.

According to a report by Fox News, Madonna, months ago debuted a new look with bright pink hair, on her social media account appeared to be sitting in front of tattoo artists in California. Madonna's eldest child is her daughter Lourdes Leon, whom the singer shares with Carlos Leon. She also shares sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda with her ex-spouse Guy Ritchie. Her daughters Mercy and twin daughters Stelle and Estere Ciccone, both aged 8 and followed by her four youngest kids whom she adopted.

Fox News reported that the pop icon spoke about her legacy and motherhood in an interview with British Vogue in 2019 in which she told that being a single parent of six children, she continues to be creative and be an artist with being politically active and doing all the things that she used to do. "One thing I am watching out for with my younger children is their social media use," Madonna said.

She also mentioned that she didn't allow her son David to have a cellphone because her older kids became too inundated with imagery and started to compare themselves to other people, which according to her were really bad for their self-growth. "I want my kids to be successful and innovative on their own, not because they're the children of someone famous," she added. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

