CBS sets premiere date for 'Silence of the Lambs' spin-off 'Clarice'

''Clarice'', a TV series following the life of FBI agent Clarice Starling from the 1991 psychological horror hit ''The Silence of the Lambs'', will debut on February 11. Broadcast network CBS also shared the first look of ''Clarice'', starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role, on Tuesday, reported Deadline.

The show hails from writers-executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. It is set in 1993, a year after the events of ''The Silence of the Lambs'', and focus on the untold personal story of Clarice as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington DC. ''Clarice'' also stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. The show will succeed Kurtzman's ''Star Trek: Discovery'' after the CBS All Access series concludes its first-season run on the network.

Kurtzman, Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Jodie Foster played Clarice in the 1991 film and Julianne Moore essayed the role in its 2001 sequel ''Hannibal''. Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins played brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal in both the films.

These movies were based on Thomas Harris' psychological horror novels of the same name..