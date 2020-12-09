'Roma' star Marina de Tavira to headline drama from 'Narcos' producer

Marina de Tavira, star of acclaimed Netflix film ''Roma'', will lead ''Kolonie'', a Spanish-language crime drama. According to Deadline, the project is in development between ''Narcos'' producer Gaumont and Redrum, which has worked on series including ''Narcos: Mexico'' and Amazon's international drug thriller ''Zerozerozero''.

The series revolves around an emotionally complex seasoned special agent, Adriana (de Tavira), who is tasked with investigating the brutal murder of a Mennonite boy in rural Chihuaua, Mexico. Once there, she partners with a rookie local policeman who recently abandoned the Mennonite community to join the police force. As they inch closer to solving the crime, they slowly uncover the justice they pursue mired in a dark web of corruption and mysticism that extends beyond anything they could have ever imagined. ''Kolonie'' is written by Carlos Rincones, who penned Mexican drama ''Tijuana'' for Netflix.

The series will be shot in Mexico. In Alfonso Cuaron's Oscar-nominated ''Roma'', de Tavira played Sofia, the matriarch of the family where Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) works as one of the house helps. The black-and-white Spanish-language feature was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best supporting actress and best actress for de Tavira and Aparicio, respectively. ''Roma'' won three Academy Awards for international feature film, cinematography and director for Cuaron.

de Tavira will next be seen in the sci-fi drama ''Reminiscence''. Directed by debutante Lisa Joy, the film also stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton..