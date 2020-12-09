Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait

As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:18 IST
Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait
Picture shared by Sonakshi Sinha (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration. The 'Dabangg' star took to Instagram and shared a picture with the 'Sholay' star along with her mom and siblings to mark the special day.

In the picture, Sonakshi is seen dressed in a traditional ensemble along with other family members at their home. Along with the photograph, the 'Holiday' star added, "Happy Birthdayyyy Papa! (along with a red heart emoji)."

Bollywood celebrities and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within 56 minutes of being posted, with many leaving adorable birthday wishes in comments. TV talk show host Manish Paul extended birthday wishes and noted, "Happy birthday to sir.@aslisona."(ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei raises USD 7 mn funding for new venture

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has raised USD 7 million about Rs 51.4 crore in seed financing to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year. Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013...

Delhi: EOW arrests International Hawala Kingpin for criminal conspiracy

The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police has arrested an International Hawala Kingpin and mastermind of incorporating and operating several shell entities across several countries for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.The accused ha...

Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq's Kirkuk, sources say

Two oil wells were bombed inside a small oilfield on Wednesday but production was not affected, oil officials and security sources said.It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings at Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km 12 miles so...

Transformers and Rectifiers to get Rs 68 cr relief from PGCIL

Transformers and Rectifiers on Wednesday said it will get about Rs 68 crore relief on account of relaxed performance security norms from Power Grid Corporation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Package-3. PGCIL has issued guidelines for reductio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020