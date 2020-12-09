Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, Jesse Collins to produce 2021 Oscars telecast

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday (local time) that Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins have agreed to produce the telecast, which will air on ABC.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:34 IST
Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, Jesse Collins to produce 2021 Oscars telecast
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday (local time) that Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins have agreed to produce the telecast, which will air on ABC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement is the surest sign given by the prestigious organtisation, that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is committed to mounting a televised 93rd Oscars ceremony -- in one form or another, despite the raging pandemic -- on April 25.

Veteran director Soderbergh burst onto the scene with 1989's 'Sex, Lies and Videotape' and won a best director Oscar for 2000's 'Traffic'. Sher is a twice Oscar-nominated producer whose first nomination came for producing Soderbergh's other 2000 film, 'Erin Brockovich,' with the second for producing Quentin Tarantino's 2012 pic 'Django Unchained'. And Collins, meanwhile, has considerable experience producing televised awards shows -- among them the 2019 Grammys, for which he received an Emmy nom. He is also set to produce the next Grammys and Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, "The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show. This is a dream team who will respond directly to these times. The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Collins, Sher and Soderbergh also said in a statement: "We're thrilled and terrified in equal measure. Because of the extraordinary situation we're all in, there's an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way and we hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love." The Hollywood Reporter reported, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, weighed in: "Jesse, Stacey and Steven are the ideal storytellers to harness the uniqueness of this moment and celebrate the artists who are dedicated to telling stories that stand the test of time. By enlisting this incredibly talented team of television and film producers, I'm confident we will deliver a prestigious event that will be remembered for years to come." (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China orders removal of 105 apps, including TripAdvisor

Companies including the Chinese arm of TripAdvisor Inc. have been ordered by regulators to overhaul their mobile phone apps in what the Chinese government said is a crackdown on pornography and other improper content. The National Cyberspac...

Sonakshi Sinha extends birthday wishes to father with family portrait

As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration. The Dabangg star took to Instagram and shared a p...

Uyghur body to hold protest against China on International Human Rights Day

A pro-Uyghur body named East Turkistan National Awakening Movement is set to hold protests in various countries around the world on International Human Rights Day on December 10 to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights issues in Ch...

Conservationists trying to save Kenyan giraffes stranded on flooding island

Conservationists are working to rescue giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Boringo in western Kenya after heavy rains led to the flooding of their rangeland habitat, threatening the animals with drowning. Relentless rains have increased ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020