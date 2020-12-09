Salman sets temperature soaring in post-workout picture
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:43 IST
Setting the temperature soaring, megastar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a stunning post-workout picture of himself. Khan who is known to be a role model for the fitness enthusiasts of the country took to Instagram to share his shirtless picture.
The picture sees the 54-year-old actor glowing in sweat as he poses shirtless in his home gym. Khan captioned the picture: "Being Strong".
Fans of the superstar flooded the post with several comments praising him for his well-built physique. Khan keeps motivating the youth towards fitness by sharing pictures from his workout routines. (ANI)
