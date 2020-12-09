Left Menu
Salman sets temperature soaring in post-workout picture

Setting the temperature soaring, megastar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a stunning post-workout picture of himself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:43 IST
Salman Khan in his home gym (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The picture sees the 54-year-old actor glowing in sweat as he poses shirtless in his home gym. Khan captioned the picture: "Being Strong".

The picture sees the 54-year-old actor glowing in sweat as he poses shirtless in his home gym. Khan captioned the picture: "Being Strong".

Fans of the superstar flooded the post with several comments praising him for his well-built physique. Khan keeps motivating the youth towards fitness by sharing pictures from his workout routines. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

