IAF objects to inaccurate donning of its uniform in Netflix movie 'AK vs AK'
The Indian Air Force on Wednesday took objection to the inaccurately donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the upcoming Anil Kapoor starrer Netflix movie AK vs AK. In a tweet, the Indian Air Force IAF said related scenes are needed to be withdrawn.The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned the language used is inappropriate.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:15 IST
The Indian Air Force on Wednesday took objection to the ''inaccurately'' donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the upcoming Anil Kapoor starrer Netflix movie 'AK vs AK'. In a tweet, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said ''related scenes'' are needed to be withdrawn.
''The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72,'' the IAF tweeted. The movie is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
In the trailer, Kapoor is seen donning an untucked trademark blue full sleeve shirt of the IAF. In one of the dialogues, Kapoor used cuss words. PTI MPB SRY
