New York Times announces It's Okay to Not Be Okay & Kingdom 'Best International Shows'

Fans of South Korean TV series are wondering when It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2 will premiere. Since Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, the series lovers have started asking questions about the renewal and release of at least one more season.

Have you heard a good number of K-dramas including It's Okay to Not Be Okay became the talk of (digital) town throughout this year? Yes, some other dramas include Crash Landing on You, The King: Eternal Monarch.

The New York Times has recently released a list of Best International Shows of 2020 featuring two Korean drama. One of those dramas is It's Okay to Not Be Okay and the other one is Kingdom.

The New York Times elaborates while releasing the Best International Shows of 2020, "Making it work is a mesmerizing performance by Seo Ye-ji as the writer, who's both Cinderella and evil stepmother."

It's Okay to Not Be Okay's lead actor, Seo Ye-ji (who played the role of Ko Moon-young in Park Shin-woo-directed series) received the Best Artist Award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2020.

With this big achievement, now fans are wondering that the creators will surely renew It's Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 sooner than later. It is also true that the finale of Season 1 left doors opened for the possibilities of Season 2.

The first scene that paved the hope for another season came when Ko Mun-yeong paid her mother a visit following the latter's arrest. The interaction gave Ko Mun-yeong a sense of closure, Pinkvilla noted.

On the other hand, all the characters in It's Okay to Not Be Okay healed themselves at the end of the series with the lead characters confessing their love for each other. Thus, many fans believe that It's Okay to Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean TV series.

Also Read: Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as 'Couple of the Year'