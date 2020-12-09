Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Air Force objects to Netflix film scenes, asks for them to be withdrawn

India's Air Force asked Netflix to withdraw scenes from a film on Wednesday in which a veteran Bollywood actor wearing a military uniform uses offensive language, in the latest controversy for the streaming platform in the country. On its official Twitter account, the Indian Air Force (IAF) responded: "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:48 IST
Indian Air Force objects to Netflix film scenes, asks for them to be withdrawn

India's Air Force asked Netflix to withdraw scenes from a film on Wednesday in which a veteran Bollywood actor wearing a military uniform uses offensive language, in the latest controversy for the streaming platform in the country. The film, a mockumentary featuring Anil Kapoor playing an actor depicting an officer and director Anurag Kashyap, is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this month.

Kapoor tweeted a trailer for the film in which he appears bedraggled in a uniform and swears at Kashyap. On its official Twitter account, the Indian Air Force (IAF) responded: "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn."

In separate tweets, both Kapoor and Netflix India said the film did not intend to disrespect the Indian Air Force. "I truly apologise for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments," Kapoor said in a video message on his Twitter account. Netflix has faced at least two legal challenges in recent months in India for a Bollywood film depicting a female Air Force officer and a series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations.

Separately, last month, the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh asked police to launch an investigation after complaints over a scene in the Netflix series "A Suitable Boy" , in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple. In November, the Indian government announced rules to regulate content on video streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disney's Disney + Hotstar.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition 'very critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...

Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. The robbery, which raises qu...

S.Africa recovers $228 mln of fraudulent jobless claims - auditor general

South Africa has clawed back almost 3.4 billion rand 228 million of irregularly paid COVID-19 jobless claims in an ongoing investigation into corruption linked to relief funds, the auditor general said on Wednesday. The TERS payments, a spe...

Soccer-Institutional turmoil keeping Koeman in Barca job despite dire results

In normal times, a coach responsible for Barcelonas worst campaign so far in 33 years and an abysmal home defeat by a European rival would be on the chopping board and packing their bags. But even after Tuesdays limp 3-0 loss to Juventus, R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020