Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Global Citizens' Assembly' to seek climate change solutions ahead of UN talks

We're also frustrated by the constant recycling of outdated political solutions," said Susan Nakyung Lee, 19, a South Korean student working on the project. The plan is to launch a core virtual assembly made up of 1,000 people chosen by lottery from around the world, in spring or early summer, to run for several months ahead of the U.N. COP26 talks in November.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 05:31 IST
'Global Citizens' Assembly' to seek climate change solutions ahead of UN talks

People around the world will have a chance to deliberate about responses to climate change under plans to convene a "Global Citizens' Assembly" to inform U.N. talks in Glasgow next year, organisers said on Thursday.

The project https://globalassembly.org aims to build on similar initiatives in countries such as Ireland, France and Canada, where citizens' assemblies have given politicians space to act by generating ambitious proposals on divisive issues. "Young people are not just frustrated by rising temperatures and declining ecosystems. We're also frustrated by the constant recycling of outdated political solutions," said Susan Nakyung Lee, 19, a South Korean student working on the project.

The plan is to launch a core virtual assembly made up of 1,000 people chosen by lottery from around the world, in spring or early summer, to run for several months ahead of the U.N. COP26 talks in November. Organisers are working with other groups to hold local events around the world to broaden participation and build a lasting platform to host deliberations on climate change.

Advocates say citizens' assemblies can provide a counterweight to hyper-partisanship and disinformation on social media by convening people outside of adversarial political systems to call in expert testimony. Oscar-winnning actor Mark Rylance provided a voiceover for a crowdfunder film, and organisers are enlisting celebrities from Senegalese rappers to British rock stars to raise awareness.

Although the assembly has no power to compel governments, supporters hope its recommendations will carry enough moral authority to influence policymakers. "The Global Citizens' Assembly for COP26 will be the biggest ever process of its kind -- building new relationships between people across the world, but also between citizens and leaders," said Nigel Topping, named a U.N. climate champion by the British government.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican Senate to delay law limiting prosecutors' role in hunt for disappeared

Following criticism from the United Nations, the Mexican Senate has postponed until 2021 a debate on a draft law that would limit the involvement of federal prosecutors in the search for missing people, the Senate media office said on Wedne...

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump would rather send 600 checks to Americans as part of a new coronavirus aid package than supplemental unemployment benefits, arguing that it would put more ...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSunday deadline set for firm decision on Brexit talks httpson.ft.com37032OA PfizerBioNTech say ...

S.Korea reports 682 new coronavirus cases -KDCA

South Korea reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.The daily tally continued to inch closer to 700, a level not seen in nine months, despite stricter social distancing rules. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020