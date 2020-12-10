One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

The manga lovers are excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of One Piece Chapter 998. They have been waiting for it for the last two weeks. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 998 are already surfacing on the web world. The imminent chapter has got the title 'Ancient species'. It will feature an epic battle involving Sanji, Jinbe and Cyborg Franky of the Straw Hat Pirates against Who's Who, Black Maria, and Sasaki of the Tobi Roppo.

One Piece Chapter 998, as also cited by Inquisitr, will feature the continuation of the fight between Sasaki and Cyborg Franky. He was left with no choice but to fight Sasaki to help Yamato bring Momonosuke and Shinobu to a safe location. Franky will have to go all-out to take down Sasaki.

According to the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 998 will show Sasaki undergoing a transformation by using his devil fruit, Ryuu Ryuu no Mi Model Triceratops. The above-mentioned source also revealed that Sanji would be left with no choice but to fight a beautiful woman in the imminent chapter.

Here're the spoilers released over Reddit for One Piece Chapter 998:

Marco uses his skills to stop the spread of the virus. It seems that the virus depends on the physical capacity of the person or something like that.

Apoo is wounded but gets up, Drake defeats him.

Franky Vs Sasaki, who is a user of the Ryuu Ryuu no Mi Model Triceratops.

Sanji Vs Black Maria, who is a user of th Kumo Kumo no Mi (Kumo means spider) model Rosamygale grauvogeli.

Jinbe Vs. Who's Who, who is a user of the Neko Neko no Mi model "Saber tooth" or Smilodon.

It seems that Who's Who already knew Jinbe when he was a Shichibukai- Jinbe wants to know who he is by removing the mask from Who's Who.

Yamato sees a statue of a beaten dragon, says that a friend broke it. It looks like it was Ace's doing.

Yamato: "A man came a few years ago to kill my father."

One Piece Chapter 998 is slated to be out on Sunday, December 13. You can read One Piece Chapter 998 on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

