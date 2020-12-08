My Hero Academia Chapter 294: Unmasking of traitor, release on Dec 13

The manga enthusiasts are quite glad and excited as they are just a few days behind the official release of My Hero Academia Chapter 294. There are many interesting events to take place in the manga storyline of the imminent chapter including the revealing of identity of a traitor. Read further to know what you can see in the next chapter that is slated to be out in this week.

Earlier we got a hint that one of the members of the hero group was working for the League of Villain, which can have a major impact on the storyline of My Hero Academia Chapter 294. The trailer will be captured in the imminent season.

The villains were cornered by the heroes and they will be captured soon, probably in My Hero Academia Chapter 294 as Gigantomachia falls asleep. According to BlockToro, the above-cited event can take place when the UA traitor will come in the limelight and turn down the tide of the Heroes against Villains' battle.

My Hero Academia Chapter 294 spoilers are likely to be out within Thursday, December 10. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English.

This is quite an early time to predict what can happen in My Hero Academia Chapter 294 as spoilers are yet to be out. However, fans are quite excited for it as the imminent chapter will be released in this week.

My Hero Academia Chapter 294 is slated to be out on Sunday, December 13. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

