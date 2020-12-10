Ranveer Singh celebrates 10 years in film industry by visiting his 'chamber of dreams'

As his debut flick 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' clocked in 10 years on Thursday, actor Ranveer Singh on Thursday returned to his "sacred chamber of dreams" - movie theatre to commemorate his 10 years in the film industry. The 'Gully Boy,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from a movie theatre.

The picture sees him standing in the middle of the theatre with his arms wide open as light from the movie projector fills the space behind Ranveer's head. "To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams. It was marvellous," the 35-year-old actor wrote.

Singh made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' where he starred opposite actor Anushka Sharma. (ANI)