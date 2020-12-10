People News Roundup: Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company; Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction
Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has signed up to promote cannabis-based products for U.S.-based Cure Pharmaceutical, the company said on Tuesday, the latest celebrity to endorse the plant for its therapeutic and pain relief related benefits.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction
The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former Beatles band mates on Tuesday paid tribute to him. The copy of "Double Fantasy" that Lennon signed for Mark David Chapman a few hours before his death on Dec. 8, 1980 is being sold by a private collector through New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions.
Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company
Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has signed up to promote cannabis-based products for U.S.-based Cure Pharmaceutical, the company said on Tuesday, the latest celebrity to endorse the plant for its therapeutic and pain relief related benefits. Kidman will help the unit, Sera Labs, boost its multi-channel distribution efforts and sales of an anti-aging skincare line and for its pain relief body creams and serums.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark
- Nicole Kidman
- Academy Award
- Lennon
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as vaccines, Biden presidency lift global confidence
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record high as Biden, vaccine lift global prospects
Rajnath Singh says Ahmed Patel made remarkable contribution to Congress, public life
Is Hyderabad in Pakistan, asks KTR after Telangana BJP chief's 'surgical strike' remark
Study finds memories of past events retain remarkable fidelity even as we age