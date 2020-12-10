It was a collective call to wait for theatrical release: Monisha Advani on 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Producer Monisha Advani is thrilled that her upcoming film ''Indoo Ki Jawani'', featuring actor Kiara Advani, is getting a theatrical release as she says the team always wanted the audience to experience the movie on the big-screen. Backed by Emmay Entertainment, T-Series and Electric Apples Entertainment, the comedy was earlier scheduled to release theatrically on June 5 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as theatres remained shut across the country and worldwide for most part of the year.

For months, it was speculated that the Abir Sengupta-directed film might head to a streaming platform but it was ultimately announced that ''Indoo Ki Jawani'' would release theatrically on December 11. Monisha Advani, co-founder of Emmay Entertainment, told PTI that despite ''intense'' speculation, the team always wanted to stick to its plan of giving the film a big screen release. ''It was a collective call we took, between Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and I, that we should try to hold on to it as long as we can. If there's a glimmer of hope that we can take it to theatres, we should. And the moment we got that, we announced our film,'' she said. The Union Home Ministry permitted theatres and multiplexes to operate from October 5 at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Monisha Advani isn't bogged down by the limited capacity and said her bigger goal was to get the film to the cinema-going audience, who is now slowly slipping back to the pre-COVID routine. ''It's a matter of pride that we have a tiny place in history that we were one of the first films that took on COVID. Like the rest of India is determined to get back to work, we did the same. ''I have no expectations on how many people will come but I am hopeful they will. The more people embrace the film and there's word of mouth, it'll make them realise that there's a good film to watch and that our theatres are safe,'' she added. The move comes at a time when several filmmakers are considering shifting to digital platforms to release their films, as theatrical business remains uncertain. In the streaming context, Monisha Advani views the pandemic as a ''watershed moment'' for all industries, including movies.

But the producer said it would be too early to comment if digital platforms would become the norm. ''How much of it is out of convenience and how much is going to be habitual, only time will tell. Our gravitation towards OTT is currently out of convenience. It would be interesting to see if it becomes habitual. If it does happen, no problem. We'll have to make sure our stories reach there,'' she added.

Described as a coming-of-age comedy, ''Indoo Ki Jawani'' features Kiara Advani as a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes on a dating app results in a hilarious chaos when she meets a Pakistani man, played by Aditya Seal. Monisha Advani said the film uses the Pakistani track to talk about a larger message without offending anyone.

''When we were assembling the film, there were a few people who told us, 'You really think a film like this should be made with a Pakistani track in it?' We are not doing anything to offend anyone in the film. ''The film deals with a prejudice anyway. It's about how the girl deals with her prejudices in the misadventures of one night. When we showed the film to the censor board, they completely understood it and had a good laugh as well,'' she added. ''Indoo Ki Jawani'' also stars actor comedian Mallika Dua.