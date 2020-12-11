Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajay Devgn begins shooting for 'Mayday,' announces release date

Actor-turned-director Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he has "officially" kickstarted shooting for his film 'MayDay,' in Hyderabad with the cast that includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:22 IST
Ajay Devgn begins shooting for 'Mayday,' announces release date
Actor-director Ajay Devgn (Image: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-director Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he has "officially" kickstarted shooting for his film 'MayDay,' in Hyderabad with the cast that includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The 'Singham,' actor hopped on to his Instagram stories to share a picture of the clapperboard that saw his name written as the director of the film.

"Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents," he wrote along with the picture. "Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family, and well-wishers," he added.

Devgn also announced that the edge-of-the-seat human drama will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022. "Releases on 29th April 2022," he wrote in the Instagram story.

While he is directing and producing the film, Devgn will also be essaying a pivotal role of a pilot in it. Directed-produced by Ajay Devgn, the film stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why green hydrogen is finally getting its day in the sun

Hydrogen has taken off this year as the future green fuel of choice, with governments and businesses betting big that the universes most abundant element can help fight climate change. More than 150 billion worth of green hydrogen projects ...

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 73.64 against US dollar

The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled for the day 2 paise higher at 73.64 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking recovery in doemstic equities towards the fag-end of the session. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit ...

ITBP trains local children in Naxal-hit Kondagaon district in archery

To equip the local children in sporting activities in the Naxal-affected areas of Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, the personnel of the 41st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP have trained them in archery for the past five ...

'The country needs me:' cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

When hospital cleaner Evelia De La Cruz was assigned to the COVID-19 ward in March, she was afraid.A 60-year-old immigrant from the southern coast of Mexico, De La Cruz was tasked with stripping sheets and sanitizing beds as first a handful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020