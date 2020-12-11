Left Menu
Emma Stone to star in Safdie Brothers' 'The Curse' series

The half-hour series will explore how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.Fielder will direct and executive produce. Benny Safdie will also executive produce with his brother Josh Safdie under their Elara Pictures banner.

Oscar winner Emma Stone is teaming up with filmmaker duo Josh and Benny Safdie for an upcoming series at Showtime. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has been titled ''The Curse'' and it has been formally ordered to series.

Besides Stone, the series will also feature Benny Safdie and actor Nathan Fielder, who is the co-creator. The half-hour series will explore how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

Fielder will direct and executive produce. Benny Safdie will also executive produce with his brother Josh Safdie under their Elara Pictures banner. The show will be produced by A24.

