Patty Jenkins revealed as next 'Star Wars' film Director

During Disney's Investor Day conference on Thursday (local time), it was announced that the new 'Star Wars' movie titled 'Rogue Squadron' will be directed by Patty Jenkins. According to Variety, with the announcement of this news director Patty Jenkins became the first-ever woman to direct a 'Star Wars' film. Serving as the second unit director on 'The Rise of Skywalker', Victoria Mahoney was the first woman on the 'Star Wars' directing team.

Jenkins who is no stranger to such milestones had earlier become the first woman to direct a superhero movie in 2017. The Gal Gadot-starrer 'Wonder Woman' had a budget of $100 million, which also was a first-time achievement as a female director. The film based on the classic DC superhero character not only was a box office hit but a critical one too. The movie invigorated the DC slate of films that until then had not been received very well by the reviewers. The movie 'Rogue Squadron' directed by Patty Jenkins is slated for Christmas 2023 release and will follow pilots across the 'Star Wars' universe. As per Variety, earlier on Thursday (local time), during the investor conference, Disney had announced that over the next few years it would release 10 new 'Star Wars' series. Amongst these will be 'Ahsoka', starring Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite character, 'Andor' starring 'Rogue One's' Diego Luna and 'Lando' developed by 'Dear White People' director Justin Simien. (ANI)