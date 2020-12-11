Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banksy mural of sneezing woman appears on England's steepest street

Banksy, whose true identity is a closely guarded secret, posted pictures of the work on his official Instagram account, along with the comment "Aachoo!!" The mural, which shows the woman's false teeth propelled through the air and her handbag and walking stick sent flying by the violent sneeze, is on the side of a house at the junction of Vale Street and Park Street in the Totterdown area of the city in western England.

Reuters | Bristol | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:14 IST
Banksy mural of sneezing woman appears on England's steepest street

A mural of a sneezing woman by Banksy has appeared on a house at the end of what is said to be England's steepest street in the city of Bristol, the birthplace of the elusive street artist. Banksy, whose true identity is a closely guarded secret, posted pictures of the work on his official Instagram account, along with the comment "Aachoo!!"

The mural, which shows the woman's false teeth propelled through the air and her handbag and walking stick sent flying by the violent sneeze, is on the side of a house at the junction of Vale Street and Park Street in the Totterdown area of the city in western England. Vale Street has a gradient of 22 degrees and residents stage an egg rolling competition down the slope at Easter.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor enjoys winter sun in debut Instagram reel

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gulmarg, Pahalgam only places in Kashmir with sub-zero night temperatures

Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the only places in Kashmir which recorded sub-zero night temperatures on Friday, even as the MeT office predicted moderate rains or snowfall over the higher reaches of the Union Territory from tonight. The minimum ...

We took note of China's statement it strictly observes bilateral agreements and is committed to resolve border issue through talks: MEA.

We took note of Chinas statement it strictly observes bilateral agreements and is committed to resolve border issue through talks MEA....

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...

Nepal's COVID-19 tally nears 250,000

Nepals COVID-19 tally on Friday neared 250,000 after 1,044 new infections were reported, the health ministry said. The new 1,044 cases were detected after conducting 7,414 PCR tests across the country, taking total number of infections to 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020