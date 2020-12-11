Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Kapoor digs out adorable childhood picture

Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor on Friday dug out an adorable childhood picture of himself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:06 IST
Arjun Kapoor digs out adorable childhood picture
Childhood picture of Arjun Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor on Friday dug out an adorable childhood picture of himself. The 'Gunday' actor took to Instagram to treat his fans to the picture that features the close-up picture of his face.

In the picture, Ranveer is seen wearing a dark blue tee0, while his hair looks well massaged with oil. He kept the caption waggish asking his bubbled up childhood tod face, "Hey, How you doing ? #studmuffin"

Fans of the 35-year-old actor left scores of comments on the picture as they gushed over little Arjun in the picture. The 'Panipat'actor is often delighting his fans with such throwback and recent pictures of himself on Instagram. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Messi are finalists for Best FIFA Men's Player award

FIFA on Friday announced that Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelonas Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski are the finalists for the Best FIFA Mens Player 2020 award. For the Best FIFA Mens Goalkeeper award, Liverpools Alisson...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

ISL 7: Hyderabad FC maintain unbeaten streak, play out 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC remained unbeaten in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL following their 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, on Friday. Manvir Singh 54 had put ATKMB in the driving seat before they succum...

ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigerias conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020