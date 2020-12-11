Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt birthday wish for legend Dilip Kumar

As one of India's greatest actors Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday, several celebrities from the industry flooded the social media with wishes, but it was Shah Rukh Khan's wish that made everyone a bit emotional.

ANI | Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:17 IST
Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt birthday wish for legend Dilip Kumar
Shah Rukh Khan with Dilip Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As one of India's greatest actors Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday, several celebrities from the industry flooded the social media with wishes, but it was Shah Rukh Khan's wish that made everyone a bit emotional. On his social media handles, King Khan shared a throwback picture of him standing next to the veteran actor.

The picture that captures the two superstars in one frame garnered more than nine lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted. With the post, the 'Zero' actor penned a heartwarming note that reads, "To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary @TheDilipKumar a Happy Birthday."

Reminiscing the days when he used to meet the 'Kranti' actor, Khan wrote, "I cherish and remember every time we've met in vivid detail and you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib." The 98-year-old actor known as 'The Tragedy King', epically portrayed himself in the films which have been etched in the hearts of his fans.

Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, and made his acting debut with the 1944 film 'Jwar Bhata'. He is best-known for iconic roles in films like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998 and was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Messi are finalists for Best FIFA Men's Player award

FIFA on Friday announced that Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelonas Lionel Messi, and Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski are the finalists for the Best FIFA Mens Player 2020 award. For the Best FIFA Mens Goalkeeper award, Liverpools Alisson...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

ISL 7: Hyderabad FC maintain unbeaten streak, play out 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC remained unbeaten in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL following their 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, on Friday. Manvir Singh 54 had put ATKMB in the driving seat before they succum...

ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigerias conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020