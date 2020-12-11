Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt birthday wish for legend Dilip Kumar

As one of India's greatest actors Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday, several celebrities from the industry flooded the social media with wishes, but it was Shah Rukh Khan's wish that made everyone a bit emotional. On his social media handles, King Khan shared a throwback picture of him standing next to the veteran actor.

The picture that captures the two superstars in one frame garnered more than nine lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted. With the post, the 'Zero' actor penned a heartwarming note that reads, "To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary @TheDilipKumar a Happy Birthday."

Reminiscing the days when he used to meet the 'Kranti' actor, Khan wrote, "I cherish and remember every time we've met in vivid detail and you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib." The 98-year-old actor known as 'The Tragedy King', epically portrayed himself in the films which have been etched in the hearts of his fans.

Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, and made his acting debut with the 1944 film 'Jwar Bhata'. He is best-known for iconic roles in films like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998 and was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.