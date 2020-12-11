Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

"I completely agree," said Aguiar, a long-time ally of Pope Francis. In the documentary, entitled "Francesco," the pope says, "Homosexual people have the right to be in a family, they are children of god" and "what we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered." The pope's comments did not signal any change in church doctrine on homosexuality or support for same-sex marriage, which the Vatican emphasized after the remarks made headlines across the globe. But Francis' more open and inclusive tone has marked a sharp contrast with his more conservative predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:48 IST
Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mexican Catholic Church's highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters. Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80% of its nearly 130 million people affiliated with the church. It has historically been conservative-leaning on social issues.

Cardinal Carlos Aguiar, archbishop of Mexico City, said in an interview that he backs the pope's comments from a documentary that premiered in October and used previously unseen footage from an interview he gave to Mexican broadcaster Televisa. The comments marked the first time a sitting pope had advocated any legal protections for gay couples. "I completely agree," said Aguiar, a long-time ally of Pope Francis.

In the documentary, entitled "Francesco," the pope says, "Homosexual people have the right to be in a family, they are children of god" and "what we have to have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered." The pope's comments did not signal any change in church doctrine on homosexuality or support for same-sex marriage, which the Vatican emphasized after the remarks made headlines across the globe.

But Francis' more open and inclusive tone has marked a sharp contrast with his more conservative predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. Aguiar, who has lobbied against both abortion rights and same-sex marriage, argued that parents should never reject their openly gay children.

"That can't be. It just can't be," he said, echoing Francis' sentiment that gays and lesbians have a right to family. "If they decide as a matter of free choice to be with another person, to be in a union, that's freedom." Like the Argentine pontiff, the 70-year-old Aguiar touts landmark church reforms in the 1960s that pushed the church closer to the faithful and also embraced a social teaching aimed at alleviating human misery, while focusing less on what Aguiar called the "clerical mentality" that prioritizes the institution.

"The key point was to move away from a church that defended itself from the world," he said. Aguiar added that much work remains to address poverty and inequality in Mexico and the surrounding region.

"Latin America is the part of the world that's most unequal," he said, "and many of us here are Catholic! "What kind of witness is that?"

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of killings, abductions of Eritrean refugees "overwhelming" - UN

The head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday it had received an overwhelming number of reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray, Ethiopia being killed, abducted or forcibly returned to Eritrea over the last month.If confirmed, these act...

France may let ski resorts reopen on Jan. 7, minister says

The French government will let ski resorts reopen lifts on Jan. 7 if the COVID-19 situation allows, a minister said on Friday after Prime Minister Jean Castex met resort representatives.Jan. 7 is a possibility, as long as conditions allow t...

Mexico adds nearly 149,000 formal jobs in November

The Mexican Social Security Institute IMSS said on Friday that 148,719 tax-paying jobs registered with the institute were added in the month of November.Mexico shed some 1.1 million jobs registered with the IMSS between March and July due t...

1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled due to non filing of GSTR-3B returns

By Shailesh Yadav To handle the menace of fake firms, fly-by-night operators, and circular trading entities, the Goods and Service Tax GST field formations have cancelled 1,63,042 registrations in the month of October and November this year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020