'Wendy Williams Show' halts production, set to return in Jan

The production for 'The Wendy Williams Show' has been paused until January so that Williams can be with her family following her mother's death. According to Deadline, a spokesperson for the show said in a statement, "Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time. The much-loved daytime talk show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family."

Williams announced on her show Monday (local time) that her mother, Shirley Williams, had died. "You know how during corona ... people starving, people out of jobs, just in everybody's life there's something new, and you know how you lose track of the day and date, and the times? All I know is that it was a long time ago," Williams said.

"She passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn't suffer, not one bit, thank goodness." As reported by Deadline, the 56-year-old tv show host left a seat open in the audience to honour her mother, who would occasionally stop by the show for a chat.

"Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have. I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years because people in my age bracket - many of you, throughout the years -- (say,) 'You're really lucky to have your mom and dad together in a happy marriage,'" she added. As per Deadline, the nationally syndicated 'Wendy Williams Show' is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been renewed through the 2021-2022 season by the Fox Television Stations. (ANI)