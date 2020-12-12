Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' goes on floors
Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy ''Phone Bhoot''. The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of ''Mirzapur'' fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
Sidhwani took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard from the film's set. ''It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStarts today,'' the producer wrote. Khatter, 25, posted a picture of the first page of the script and wrote, ''And here, we, boo!'' Kaif, 37, shared a similar image on her Instagram. ''Phone Bhoot'' would see Kaif, who last featured in ''Bharat'', step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.
''Phone Bhoot'' is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath..
