Man arrested in Latur for killing transgender friend

A 21-year-old man was arrested inLatur in Maharashtra after a transgender person he allegedlyassaulted earlier this week died while undergoing treatment,police said on Saturday

Hadgaon tehsil resident Sudarshan Suryavanshi (21) andaccused Sunil Rathod of Chakur were in a relationship whichthe latter wanted to end and this caused a fight between thetwo on Tuesday, an official said

''Rathod hit Suryavanshi with a stick and fled, andpassersby took the latter to hospital. Suryavanshi died onFriday after which we arrested Rathod,'' he added.