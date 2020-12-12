Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kylie Jenner flaunts her red hair during holiday in LA

American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Saturday (local time) with a picture of herself flaunting her red hair.

ANI | California | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:16 IST
Kylie Jenner flaunts her red hair during holiday in LA
Kylie Jenner (Image Source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Saturday (local time) with a picture of herself flaunting her red hair. The 23-year-old actor who is currently relishing her family time amid Christmas week in Los Angeles, took to Instagram to flaunt her flawless curves and red hair.

In the picture, the mom of one is seen donning a body-fit mustard tube dress which she paired with matching lace-up high heels. She looked stunning in an effortlessly tied up sleek ponytail which showed her long red hair. To accessorise her sun-soaked look Kylie sported a 'Dior'metallic necklace with the elegant alloy bangle bracelet. The star who is infamous for playing around with her hair colour is seen sporting a perfect glossy lipstick and minimal makeup. Kylie wrote, "found out redheads have a lot of fun," in the caption.

Celebrity followers Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian with more than 7 million fans liked the post within an hour of being posted. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar BJP to launch campaign in support of new farm laws from Sunday

Bihar BJP will launch a 13-day campaign from Sunday in support of the new farm laws and hold meetings with farmers across the state to make the farming community aware of the Centres agriculture reform measures. Addressing a press conferenc...

Riot in Maha village as man held for harassing woman gets bail

Police in Sillod in Maharashtras Aurangabad district had to fire rubber bullets and four revolver rounds to control a mob protesting against bail being given to a man accused of harassing a local woman, an official said on Saturday. The mob...

Umar Kremlev wins International Boxing Association Presidency, calls for urgent reforms

Russias Umar Kremlev has called for unity and reforms in the International Boxing Association AIBA right after becoming the new president of the sports body. Kremlev won the election with 57.33 per cent of the vote and became the new presid...

Israel establishes diplomatic tie with Bhutan, newspaper says

Israel has established diplomatic relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighbouring India, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Saturday.A spokeswoman for Israels foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020