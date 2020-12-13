Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anna Kendrick's Twitter briefly hacked, later restored

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:51 IST
Anna Kendrick's Twitter briefly hacked, later restored
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

''Pitch Perfect'' star Anna Kendrick's official Twitter account appeared to have been hacked for a short period after as series of offensive posts were made from her page. According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Saturday evening around 5.26 pm tweets with sentences such as ''shoutout my n**** james bro'' and ''funky in this bih n****'' were among the approximately 30 tweets.

The website on Kendrick's account was changed to ''Thug.org.'', which was a red flag to her Twitter followers, who commented that her profile was compromised. The 35-year-old actor's Instagram account appeared unaffected. Within less than half an hour, the tweets were deleted and the website on Kendrick's account reverted back to the page for her paperback book of personal essays, titled ''Scrappy Little Nobody''.

Later in the evening, Kendrick's representative confirmed the account was compromised and has now been secured.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Guj milk marketing fed chief held in embezzlement case

Vipul Chaudhary, former chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF has been arrested for his alleged role in a Rs 14.8 crore embezzlement case involving bonus of employees of a Mehsana-based dairy entity to which he was...

World News Roundup: Swiss hospitals implore health minister; South Korea's Moon warns of toughest COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Swiss hospitals implore health minister to tighten coronavirus restrictionsThe directors of five of Switzerlands largest hospitals have written to the health minister asking for urgent mea...

Two terrorists killed, another held in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

Two terrorists were killed and another was captured on Sunday in a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into ...

Doing our bit: Duo offers mosquito coils to protesting farmers

Support comes in various forms and from several quarters -- through medical camps, langars, warm clothes and even pizzas. And then, there are those who are distributing mosquito coils to the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. Sahab Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020