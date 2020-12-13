School girl receives obscene messages on app, probe launched

Left Menu
Besides the teenager, her father and the principal of the school also received the similar messages, he said quoting the FIR registered with Bhosari MIDC police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC and the Information Technology IT Act.The complainant girl had received similar messages in June this year, following which she and her parents approached the police, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:10 IST
Police have launched investigation after a 15-year-old girl from Pune city in Maharashtra allegedly received obscene messages and threats on a popular video conferencing application she has been using for online school sessions, an officer said on Sunday. Besides the teenager, her father and the principal of the school also received the similar messages, he said quoting the FIR registered with Bhosari MIDC police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The complainant girl had received similar messages in June this year, following which she and her parents approached the police, he said. ''However, the case was closed after nothing came up during the investigation conducted earlier. The girl didn't receive any such messages in the last three months, but started getting them again recently,'' the officer said.

He said the girl's father and the principal of her school have also received obscene e-mails. ''Besides the obscene messages, there are some messages in which the sender had issued life threats. The sender has also tried to incite the girl to commit suicide,'' the officer said.

He said a case has been registered against unidentified persons and investigation is underway..

