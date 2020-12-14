Left Menu
Rasika Shekar's 'Yavum' is all about breaking inner barriers, celebrating small wins in life

The songs composition and production aspects have various influences from Carnatic to Jazz to RnB and electronic, Rasika, who started learning Indian classical music on the flute, said.The song, which releases on December 16, is about breaking barriers of ones own mind and to celebrate small wins in daily life.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:17 IST
Mumbai-based musician Rasika Shekhar, who has made a mark in the country's music field by crooning with Shankar Mahadevan in 'Dekh Indian Circus' and playback singing projects in films like '2 States' and 'Kill Dil' is all set to release her Tamil composition 'Yavum'. She said she got the word from the line 'Yavume Iyarkai Padaippu' in the song which means 'everything is a beautiful creation of nature.' ''Yavum means 'all' in Tamil---all encompassing; complete; a whole...'' she said.

According to her, in the overall concept of the song, the word signifies that experience of inner personal freedom one gets while he or she gets past their inner barriers. ''It is an experience of embodying our true nature in an all-embracing and complete sense. It's an experience of fulfillment and joy,'' she told P T I.

Rasika composed the song in December last year and the concept and preparation started taking shape towards the end of lockdown. Chennai-based Lavarathan penned the lyrics to the song, she said.

Rasika, born in Dubai and raised in the US, is also a trained carnatic flautist. The song's composition and production aspects have various influences from Carnatic to Jazz to RnB and electronic, Rasika, who started learning Indian classical music on the flute, said.

The song, which releases on December 16, is about breaking barriers of one's own mind and to celebrate small wins in daily life. The makers of the video are an all women team, professionals from different walks of life; from Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Malaysia, Dubai, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru including dentists, lawyers, students and entrepreneurs.

Asked about this, Rasika said it was not intentional. ''It just turned out to be an 'all-women' crew, which was truly beautiful because we all felt deeply connected to the concept....with every Zoom call we had, the ideas became deeper.'' Most of her concerts are digital this season and barring a few, her on-ground/stage shows resume from January.

''I have worked on six songs this year which are currently in the final phase of production. They will continue to release from January onwards...''PTI BN SS PTI PTI.

