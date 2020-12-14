Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google delays return to office and eyes 'flexible work week'- NYT

"We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being," Pichai wrote in the email. Google was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:55 IST
Google delays return to office and eyes 'flexible work week'- NYT

Alphabet Inc's Google will allow its employees to work from home until September next year, extending the return to the office by a few months, the New York Times reported on Monday. The company was also testing the idea of a "flexible workweek" once it is safe to return to the office, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in an email on Sunday, according to the report https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/14/technology/google-delays-return-to-office-and-eyes-flexible-work-week.html.

As part of the plan, Google's employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office while working from home the other days, the newspaper report said. "We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being," Pichai wrote in the email.

Google was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home due to the pandemic. It has previously delayed the timing by when the employees should return to the office from January next year to July.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With the saliva ban, bowlers are handicapped: Tendulkar

By Baidurjo Bhose Cricket in the post-coronavirus world has come with its share of restrictions. While limitations off the field include players having to stay inside bio-secure bubbles, the biggest challenge on the pitch has been the saliv...

We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, fought scourge alone even when there was no one to support us: Rajnath Singh.

We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, fought scourge alone even when there was no one to support us Rajnath Singh....

Maharashtra govt tables Shakti Bill for women's safety

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled the Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state. Notably, the Shakti Bill was drafted on lines of Andhra Pradeshs Dish...

With 50pc mortality, 50pc eyesight loss, covid triggered deadly Mucormycosis fungus worry health fraternity

By Joymala Bagchi In a post covid recovery, the ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have come across more than 12 cases of coronavirus triggered deadly Mucormycosis fungus within 15 days, which causes loss of eyesight, removal of the nos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020