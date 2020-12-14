Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rasika Shekar's 'Yavum' is all about breaking inner barriers, celebrating small wins in life

The songs composition and production aspects have various influences from Carnatic to Jazz to RnB and electronic, Rasika, who started learning Indian classical music on the flute, said.The song, which releases on December 16, is about breaking barriers of ones own mind and to celebrate small wins in daily life.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:29 IST
Rasika Shekar's 'Yavum' is all about breaking inner barriers, celebrating small wins in life

Mumbai-based musician Rasika Shekhar, who has made a mark in the country's music field by crooning with Shankar Mahadevan in 'Dekh Indian Circus' and playback singing projects in films like '2 States' and 'Kill Dil' is all set to release her Tamil composition 'Yavum'. She said she got the word from the line 'Yavume Iyarkai Padaippu' in the song which means 'everything is a creation of nature.' ''Yavum means 'all' in Tamil---all encompassing; complete; a whole...'' she said.

According to her, in the overall concept of the song, the word signifies that experience of inner personal freedom one gets while he or she gets past their inner barriers. ''It is an experience of embodying our true nature in an all-embracing and complete sense. It's an experience of fulfillment and joy,'' she told P T I.

Rasika composed the song in December last year and the concept and preparation started taking shape towards the end of lockdown. Chennai-based Lavarathan penned the lyrics to the song, she said.

Rasika, born in Dubai and raised in the US, is also a trained carnatic flautist. The song's composition and production aspects have various influences from Carnatic to Jazz to RnB and electronic, Rasika, who started learning Indian classical music on the flute, said.

The song, which releases on December 16, is about breaking barriers of one's own mind and to celebrate small wins in daily life. The makers of the video are an all women team, professionals from different walks of life; from Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Malaysia, Dubai, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru including dentists, lawyers, students and entrepreneurs.

Asked about this, Rasika said it was not intentional. ''It just turned out to be an 'all-women' crew, which was truly beautiful because we all felt deeply connected to the concept....with every Zoom call we had, the ideas became deeper.'' Most of her concerts are digital this season and barring a few, her on-ground/stage shows resume from January.

''I have worked on six songs this year which are currently in the final phase of production. They will continue to release from January onwards...''PTI BN SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra remembers 'Great Showman' Raj Kapoor on 96th birth anniversary

By sharing priceless throwback pictures with Great Showman Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary, veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday remembered the late star and penned an emotional note to mark the day. The Apne star to...

With the saliva ban, bowlers are handicapped: Tendulkar

By Baidurjo Bhose Cricket in the post-coronavirus world has come with its share of restrictions. While limitations off the field include players having to stay inside bio-secure bubbles, the biggest challenge on the pitch has been the saliv...

We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, fought scourge alone even when there was no one to support us: Rajnath Singh.

We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, fought scourge alone even when there was no one to support us Rajnath Singh....

Maharashtra govt tables Shakti Bill for women's safety

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled the Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state. Notably, the Shakti Bill was drafted on lines of Andhra Pradeshs Dish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020