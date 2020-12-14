Left Menu
Maha man gets life in jail for raping, killing 4-year-old girl

Mohammad Yunus lured the girl from the neighbourhood in Bhayander on January 9, 2017, raped her and killed her with a blow to her head with a blunt object, while fellow labourers Mohammad Rozan and Jitendra Rao helped dig a pit to bury her, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar.District and Sessions Judge HM Patwardhan convicted Yunus and handed down a life sentence under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, she said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:25 IST
A court in Thane on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old labourer to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl, while two of his accomplices were sent to jail for four years each, an official said. Mohammad Yunus lured the girl from the neighbourhood in Bhayander on January 9, 2017, raped her and killed her with a blow to her head with a blunt object, while fellow labourers Mohammad Rozan and Jitendra Rao helped dig a pit to bury her, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar.

District and Sessions Judge HM Patwardhan convicted Yunus and handed down a life sentence under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said. Rozan and Rao got four years each, while all three have been fined between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, the APP added.

