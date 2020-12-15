Amazon gives go-ahead to Boots Riley's 'I'm A Virgo'

Left Menu
Amazon Studios has officially green lit rapper-turned-filmmaker Boots Rileys series Im A Virgo. No one is quite like Boots, and were so excited to be working with him and Jharrel on this fantastical, funny, and utterly unique new series.

Amazon Studios has officially green lit rapper-turned-filmmaker Boots Riley's series ''I'm A Virgo''. Described as a ''dark absurdist comedy'', the show will feature Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome in the lead. It is about a 13-feet tall black man who lives in Oakland, reported Deadline.

''I'm thrilled to be working with Amazon on this project. This show will either have me lauded or banned, and as such, I have demanded payment up front,'' Riley said. The project is a co-production between ''The Morning Show'' producer Media Res and Amazon Studios. '''I'm a Virgo' is refreshingly original, and there's nothing else like it on television. No one is quite like Boots, and we're so excited to be working with him and Jharrel on this fantastical, funny, and utterly unique new series. We can't wait for our Prime Video customers to see it,'' Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, said.

The series will mark Riley's debut into television and his first project since 2018's ''Sorry To Bother You'', which featured an ensemble cast of Lakeith Stanfeld, Tessa Thompson, Terry Crews, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun and Armie Hammer. Jerome is best known for featuring in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning movie ''Moonlight'' and Ava DuVernay's Netflix show ''When They See Us'', for which he won the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series in 2019.

