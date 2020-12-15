Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demise of eminent scientist Roddam Narasimha a huge loss to the world of science and technology: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the demise of eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha is a huge loss to the world of science and technologyNarasimha, who made a mark in the field of aerospace engineering and as a fluid dynamicista, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. An authority in fluid dynamics, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and many other awards and recognitions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:17 IST
Demise of eminent scientist Roddam Narasimha a huge loss to the world of science and technology: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the demise of eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha is a huge loss to the world of science and technology

Narasimha, who made a mark in the field of aerospace engineering and as a fluid dynamicista, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 87

''Demise of eminent aerospace scientist Shri Roddam Narasimha is huge loss to the world of science and technology. An authority in fluid dynamics, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and many other awards and recognitions. My condolences to his family and his associates,'' Kovind tweeted.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC says continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty.

SC says continuous work might be affecting mental health of doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty....

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO off to flying start; subscribed 1.57 times within first few hours

The initial public offer of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities was subscribed 1.57 times within the first few hours of opening of bidding on Tuesday. This is the second initial public offer this month to have received over subscription in the fi...

China's blue-chip index firms on upbeat data, cenbank's liquidity boost

Chinas blue-chip index ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat factory data and a liquidity injection by the countrys central bank. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 4,945.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 to 3,367...

SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty for last 7-8 months.

SC asks Centre to consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty for last 7-8 months....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020