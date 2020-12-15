Demise of eminent scientist Roddam Narasimha a huge loss to the world of science and technology: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the demise of eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha is a huge loss to the world of science and technology

Narasimha, who made a mark in the field of aerospace engineering and as a fluid dynamicista, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 87

''Demise of eminent aerospace scientist Shri Roddam Narasimha is huge loss to the world of science and technology. An authority in fluid dynamics, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and many other awards and recognitions. My condolences to his family and his associates,'' Kovind tweeted.