Flavors of Rajasthan Take Center Stage at Culinary Extravaganza

Soulful folk songs, village style dining experience and over 100 mouth watering Rajasthani delicacies, this and much more is on offer at the ongoing food festival, 'Rangeelo Rajasthan', serving one-of-its-kind feast to food enthusiasts here.

The 10-day-food extravaganza, currently underway at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, is a celebration of flavours and traditions inspired by the diverse cuisines of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur, and Bikaner.

From the the fiery 'Laal Maas' to the soul satisfying 'Papad Mangodi ki Sabji', the aromatic 'Dal Panchmel', the exotic 'Ker Sangri', the decadent 'Bajra Kesari' and 'Gulab Choorma', the adventurous 'Jungli Maas' and the aromatic 'Dhaniya Murgh', the gastronomic adventure is curated by chefs who went all the way to the royal kitchens of Rajasthan to learn coveted secret recipes.

''Our culinary expedition to Rajasthan was a blend of royalty and authenticity. Spending a day with Thakur Kunal Singh Sa graciously unravelled the secrets of royal recipes, while our interactions with local villagers added depth to our understanding of the region's culinary traditions. We have incorporated dishes from Marwari, Mewari, Shekhawati and Hadoti cuisines,'' executive chef Roushan Sharma told PTI.

Having roped in local cooks from Rajasthan, the festival promises authentic village-style preparation, with the women preparing piping hot Jowar, Bajra and Bejar rotis straight from the 'chulhas' to your plate, served with 'Kutti Mirchi' and an assortment of chutneys.

Besides food, the traditional decor and live folk performances, including the enchanting kathputli puppetry, spirited 'ghoda gadi' dance, and live folk music, ensures that visitors are transported to the heart of Rajasthan, famously known as the 'land of the kings'.

It also hosts a traditional ''Rangrez Bazaar'' offering local handicrafts and entertainment.

The festival will come to a close on Sunday.

