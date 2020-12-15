Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 release date, Vegeta pulls powers from other fighters

The manga lovers are excited as they are just five days behind the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. We all are ardently waiting for its release mainly after learning that it will start with a new manga story after the completion of Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc. Read further to know what we can have in Chapter 67 of Dragon Ball Super.

The imminent Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 has got the title 'A Conclusion And Then…'. The upcoming chapter will conclude the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga that is running in the manga series for the past two years.

DbsHype, one Twitter user has translated summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 that hints at the aftermath of the Moro crisis. It commences with Kuririn, Yamcha, Gohan and other members from the Dragon Team congratulating Goku for beating Moro and saving Earth.

Earlier, we had seen Angel Merus making a big contribution in assisting Goku to defeat Moro. This is going to be discussed in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 at the meeting of Grand Priest, Beerus and Whis. Beerus was about to step in and assist against Moro when they receive a message from the Grand Priest.

The manga lovers will be astonished seeing Vegeta pulling powers from other fighters in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. After doing so, he can use Ultra Instinct in future. According to some avid lovers of Dragon Ball Super, Goku will fight angels next as he absolutely dominated Moro in the last part of the fight.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 will be out two to three days before the original release date. With the release of spoilers followed by the leaked raw scans, we will be able to update more on what you can see next.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 is slated to be out on Sunday, December 20, 2020. You can read it online free through MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media's website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

