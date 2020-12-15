Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of her 'favourite boys'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday treated her fans with an adorable picture, this time with father and 'sons'. Bebo, who is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media, shared a picture on Instagram, which features her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan with both his sons, Taimur and Ibrahim in one frame.

With the post that shares the father and sons bonding, the 'Heroine' star wrote, "Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons," using smiling face with red hearts emoticons. In a few minutes of being posted, the adorable post garnered more than 2 lakhs of likes.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor who is currently expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar's shelved film 'Takht'. (ANI)