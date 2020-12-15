Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imtiaz Ali meets J-K Guv Manoj Sinha, plans to promote local talent to higher level

Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Tuesday met Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, to discuss taking the state talent to a higher level.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:57 IST
Imtiaz Ali meets J-K Guv Manoj Sinha, plans to promote local talent to higher level
Imtiaz Ali Meets Lt Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI

Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Tuesday met Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, to discuss taking the state talent to a higher level. Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir took to Twitter and informed about the same.

"Imtiaz Ali, renowned Bollywood director called upon Hon'ble Lt Governor @manojsinha_ and discussed the plan to take theatre, acting talents, folk art, and music outside the Union Territory of J&K to the national and international level," the tweet read. The two of them met to give an exposure to the talents from acting, theatre, music and represent them on the national and international platform.

This plan would be a treat to the talents in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir where people are hands-on experts with their traditions including folk art. The 49-year-old director has delivered many blockbuster movies like 'Jab We Met', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Highway', 'Rockstar' and many more on the horizon of cinema and now is looking forward to exploring new talents to give them a higher platform where they can display their artistry.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From scoring goals to saving Argentina's economy: Martin Guzman

When Martin Guzman was doing a PhD in economics at Brown University in the United States, he and two other Argentine friends formed part of their departments intramural soccer team and reached the tournament final. Losing 1-0, Argentinas no...

Benchmarks inch up to fresh highs; HDFC twins sparkle

Equity benchmark Sensex recovered from early losses to end marginally up at its new closing record on Tuesday, led by gains in index majors HDFC twins. The 30-share BSE index ended 9.71 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 46,263.17.Similarly,...

Fresh off Electoral College win, Biden to stump in Georgia for Democratic Senate candidates

A day after the Electoral College confirmed his presidential victory, Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates whose Jan. 5 runoff elections could make or break his domestic policy ag...

FACTBOX-U.S. bank pandemic regulatory relief expiring on Dec. 31

In addition to unprecedented economic stimulus, the CARES Act passed by the U.S. Congress in March granted regulatory waivers to make it possible for lenders to help struggling borrowers by extending or deferring loan repayments without adv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020