Actress Chitra's husband arrested for abetting her suicide

The husband of television actress Chitra has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 'abetting' her suicide, police said on Tuesday. Investigation by a police team revealed that 32-year-old Hemnath 'abetted' her suicide and hence he was arrested on Monday night, they said.

An enquiry was also held by the Revenue Divisonal Officer. An argument ensued between Chitra and Hemnath and it was followed by her suicide in the early hours of December 9, police said in an official release.

Hemnath was produced before a court here, which remanded him to judicial custody. While police had days ago said Hemnath was her 'fiance,' they clarified that 'they registered their marriage' two months ago and the duo had plans for a traditional wedding ceremony in January 2021.

The 29-year old actress, well known among television audience in Tamil Nadu was found dead in a suburban hotel room and it was confirmed later that she died by suicide..