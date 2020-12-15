Left Menu
Development News Edition

No New Year's Eve bash in Bhubaneswar; churches can celebrate Christmas

On the opening of other religious places in the state capital which has more than 700 temples, Chaudhury said that Shri Lingaraj temple, the 11th century Shiv Peeth, will open its doors to servitors from December 27.The temple will remain closed on January 1 and 2, 2021.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:48 IST
No New Year's Eve bash in Bhubaneswar; churches can celebrate Christmas

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities on Tuesday said that no New Year's Eve bash will be allowed in the Odisha capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic while churches are permitted to celebrate the Christmas festival adhering to safety norms. The famous Lingaraj Temple was allowed to reopen on December 27 for servitors and their family members, BMC Commissioner P C Chaudhury said.

''Keeping in view the request made by different churches, the BMC has made special provision for the Christmas. The church authorities will inform the BMC on the space available on their premises and the number of people to attend the prayer. They will be asked to maintain social distancing,'' Chaudhury said. Earlier, the Odisha Chapter of the All India Christian Council wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking permission to reopen churches for prayer on the Christmas day.

''No celebration is allowed as of now (on December 31). The state governments December COVID-19 guideline strictly prohibits any social, cultural or religious gathering during the month,'' the BMC commissioner said.

Though the BMC allowed churches to observe the Christmas festival in Bhubaneswar, the state government has bestowed the power on taking a decision in this regard on district magistrate-cum-collectors in their jurisdictions keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation. On the opening of other religious places in the state capital which has more than 700 temples, Chaudhury said that Shri Lingaraj temple, the 11th century Shiv Peeth, will open its doors to servitors from December 27.

''The temple will remain closed on January 1 and 2, 2021. During the next three days, darshan will be limited only for Bhubaneswar residents but they will have to furnish recent Covid-19 negative reports. General darshan by devotees will begin from January 6,'' he said. For Covid-19 management during the general darshan, a screening team will be engaged at the shrine while a testing centre will function from 7 am to 10 pm, he said.

He said all other religious institutions in Bhubaneswar will also be allowed to reopen from January 3 but under certain conditions. All religious institutions and places of worship across the state remain closed since March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...

Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet 60 cm of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters...

2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhis Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a ca...

Odisha: Body of girl found in pond 4 days after going missing

Four days after a three- year-old girl went missing in Odishas Nayagarh district, her body was found floating in a pond in the childs village on Tuesday, police said. After a missing report was made by the family of the girl living in Badhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020