Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sex trafficking, faces U.S. extradition

The criminal charges were announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan, as well as by the FBI and New York City police A lawyer for Nygard declined to comment.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:10 IST
The Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard was charged on Tuesday with sex trafficking and racketeering crimes related to what U.S. authorities called a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct leaving dozens of victims in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas.

Canadian police took Nygard, 79, into custody in Winnipeg, Canada, after the United States requested a warrant that would allow his extradition. He was expected to appear in a Winnipeg court later on Tuesday. The criminal charges were announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan, as well as by the FBI and New York City police

A lawyer for Nygard declined to comment. Nygard is also facing class-action civil litigation in Manhattan accusing him of sexual misconduct toward dozens of women. He has denied allegations of wrongdoing.

Born in Finland, Nygard grew up in Manitoba, eventually running his own namesake clothing companies. In a statement Strauss said that since at least 1995, Nygard used his influence and businesses to "recruit and maintain" women and underage girls for his own sexual gratification, and the sexual gratification of friends and business associates.

Nygard stepped down in February as chairman of Nygard International after its New York headquarters near Times Square was raided by the FBI.

