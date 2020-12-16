Kartik Aaryan flaunts long hair, treats fans with new hashtag trend

Left Menu
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday treated fans yet again to a stunning picture as he flaunts his long hair with a fully grown beard.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday treated fans yet again to a stunning picture as he flaunts his long hair with a fully grown beard. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a picture on Instagram, in which he tells his fans about the advantages of having long hair as he flaunts luscious locks. The actor is seen sporting a full-grown moustache, as he donned a yellow crew-neck T-shirt teamed up with a denim jacket.

His caption read: "Lambe Baalo ka Swag hi Alag hai," (translation: Long hairstyles have different style) using a baby emoticon. Continuing with the caption, the actor who gained a massive response on '#PoseLikeKartikAaryan' trend during his lockdown series 'Koki Poochega', asked his fans if they along with him start a new trend with #HairLikeKartikAaryan again. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor wrote, "Phir se Trend shuru karein ? #HairLikeKartikAaryan".

Celebrity followers including Manish Malhotra and more than one lakh fans liked the post within twenty minutes of being posted. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor is known for his quirky Instagram content and epic monologues in films. He keeps treating his fans with funny and exciting posts.

On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in his next thriller movie 'Dhamaka' be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with Co-Producer Amita Madhvani). Earlier, the actor announced that the shooting schedule of the film has been started. (ANI)

