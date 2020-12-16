HBO Max to remove 'Chappelle's Show' at Dave Chappelle's request

Left Menu
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:48 IST
Dave Chappelle. Image Credit: ANI

HBO Max has removed 'Chappelle's Show' starring American stand up comedian Dave Chappelle from its streaming catalogue. According to Fox News, the streamer's Cheif Content Officer Casey Bloys revealed the news during Variety's Virtual FYCFest, stating that it would no longer be offered by the end of the year.

"We had a conversation with Dave [Chappelle]. I won't get into it, but it's very clear that it's a very unique and specific and emotional issue he's got. So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we're going to honour his request and take the show down," said the exec. As per Fox News, the move comes just a few weeks after Netflix also pulled the content at the request of the comedian.

In a lengthy social media video, the Emmy-winning star explained that he 'never got paid' after leaving the show. "They (ViacomCBS) didn't have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal 'cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn't think so either," claimed Chappelle.

The veteran stand-up went on to praise Netflix, his current home for comedy specials. "That's why I like working for Netflix. I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn't even exist. And when I found out they were streaming 'Chappelle's Show,' I was furious. How could they not- how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better," said Chapelle.

As reported by Fox News, 'Chappelle's Show' aired on Comedy Central, owned by ViacomCBS, from 2003 to 2006. Chappelle famously walked away from the series in 2005 after intense stress and creative differences with the network. Only three episodes were finished for its final season in 2006. (ANI)

