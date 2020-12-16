QUOTES-Quotes from victims cited in New Zealand's inquiry into child abuse

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:42 IST
Following are quotes from some of the victims cited in New Zealand's Royal Commission of Inquiry report into historic abuse of children in state and faith-based institutions that estimated that up to quarter of a million people were abused between 1950 and 2019. RHONDA, A 63-YEAR-OLD, ON HOW SHE WAS TRICKED INTO BEING ADMITTED TO A PSYCHIATRIC INSTITUTION WHEN SHE WAS 17:

"If you sign this (he said), 'you won't have to go to (a psychiatric institution)'. Well, I immediately signed it. He said, 'Gotcha. You have just signed your voluntary admission'. The nurses grabbed me and dragged me to the car." SARAH, 49, DESCRIBING ABUSE BY HER ADOPTIVE MOTHER

"I had a board where all my misdemeanours and sins were earmarked and by the end of the week I'd get hit. So I would get up to 135 of them for strikes at any given time and I was allowed to come up at 20 for air." SANDRA, 45, WHO WAS IN AN ADOPTIVE HOME

"We didn't know it was unfair. We just knew we were different." PETER, 50, WHO WAS AT A STATE BOYS' HOME

"I got a boot up my arse, the strap, bashed, beaten, forced to do thousands and thousands of press-ups, running around with 44-gallon drums, locked under our arms." ANNE, AN OPENLY GAY WOMAN WHO WAS TAKEN TO A PSYCHIATRIC INSTITUTION AND GIVEN ELECTRIC SHOCKS WHEN SHE WAS 17

"Sometimes, I would have shock treatment twice a day...the records (said) I went blind and then they gave me shock treatment again that night." NICOLA, 60, WHO WAS PLACED IN A FOSTER HOME

"I thought I had met some really nice people. ..and the dad started raping me and it never stopped even when I complained. I told my mum, I wrote a letter to (name) who was in charge of Social Welfare. They came, the newspaper, and told everybody I was telling lies. When they left, he carried on raping me and wouldn't stop." DARREN, 56, WHO WAS AT A BOYS' HOME

"Other kids would hang themselves or kill themselves and one of the other boys would find them. And then we'd hear the scream echo through and knew what had happened, and that's just a scream you never forget. I never actually found one myself, but the staff used to take you along and show you the body and tell you this is what happens to the weak." Source: Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, Interim Report - https://www.abuseincare.org.nz/library/v/194/tawharautia-purongo-o-te-wa-interim-report

