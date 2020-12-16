IFFI will showcase best of cinema with 'world, Asia and India' premieres: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) from January 16 to January 24 will showcase the ''best of cinema with World, Asia and India'' premieres. The nine-day film gala, which was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28, was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Javadekar said on Twitter that the ''51st @IFFIGoa from 16-24th January will witness the best of cinema with World, Asia & India'' premieres. ''The festival will showcase 47 films in the Indian panorama section, 26 in feature & 21 in Non feature section. A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections,'' he added. The festival will be held in a hybrid format that will be both virtual and physical, Javadekar said in September.

All COVID-related protocols will be strictly enforced in accordance with festivals convened recently in the international film festival circuit, he had said..