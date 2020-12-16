'Shakeela' trailer out now

After teasing fans with intriguing posters from 'Shakeela', the makers on Wednesday dropped the intriguing trailer of the Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi starrer. The two-minute thirty-nine seconds trailer shows the story of one of the most hated and loved adult film star that shook the industry in the late 90s and early 2000s. The unlikely tale of a woman driven by circumstances of going from rags to riches to rags, tells the story of the real-life behind the reel personality people.

The trailer showcases immense popularity of the actor, that her films are released in several languages including Sinhalese and Chinese. She gave the then superstars of the south, a predominantly male-dominated industry, a tough competition with beliefs mentioning that exhibitors would think twice to release any film in front of a Shakeela film.

The movie has also become the first film post lockdown to release in over 1,000 screens, the film will open in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. At a time when most major studios are afraid to reveal their slate or announce their dates, 'Shakeela' is taking a leap of faith to bring the audience back to the theatres. Talking about the film, director Inderjit Lankesh said, "Shakeela is truly a labour of love and commitment to show Shakeela's story is iconic in so many ways. Her story is almost folklore today, but the truth is that so much happened to her while she soared to success from nothing and then came back to nothing again."

"I'm happy that our producers are releasing the film so widely, gives me the confidence to know that it's a film that will appeal to the larger masses. To release in so many languages was important because that was the power of Shakeela," he added. Presented and produced by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO, 'Shakeela' will hit theatres on December 25. (ANI)