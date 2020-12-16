Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Shakeela' trailer out now

After teasing fans with intriguing posters from 'Shakeela', the makers on Wednesday dropped the intriguing trailer of the Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi starrer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:37 IST
'Shakeela' trailer out now
A still from the trailer featuring Richa Chadha(Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

After teasing fans with intriguing posters from 'Shakeela', the makers on Wednesday dropped the intriguing trailer of the Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi starrer. The two-minute thirty-nine seconds trailer shows the story of one of the most hated and loved adult film star that shook the industry in the late 90s and early 2000s. The unlikely tale of a woman driven by circumstances of going from rags to riches to rags, tells the story of the real-life behind the reel personality people.

The trailer showcases immense popularity of the actor, that her films are released in several languages including Sinhalese and Chinese. She gave the then superstars of the south, a predominantly male-dominated industry, a tough competition with beliefs mentioning that exhibitors would think twice to release any film in front of a Shakeela film.

The movie has also become the first film post lockdown to release in over 1,000 screens, the film will open in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. At a time when most major studios are afraid to reveal their slate or announce their dates, 'Shakeela' is taking a leap of faith to bring the audience back to the theatres. Talking about the film, director Inderjit Lankesh said, "Shakeela is truly a labour of love and commitment to show Shakeela's story is iconic in so many ways. Her story is almost folklore today, but the truth is that so much happened to her while she soared to success from nothing and then came back to nothing again."

"I'm happy that our producers are releasing the film so widely, gives me the confidence to know that it's a film that will appeal to the larger masses. To release in so many languages was important because that was the power of Shakeela," he added. Presented and produced by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO, 'Shakeela' will hit theatres on December 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's India head deposes before Parliamentary panel

Facebooks India head Ajit Mohan deposed before a parliamentary panel on Wednesday and was questioned about a recent report that the social media giant is reluctant to ban the Bajrang Dal due to concerns over the security of its staff. Mohan...

"Executive Coaching" Guide for The HR Professionals

New Delhi 16 December 2020 Since the mid-1990s the world of work has changed significantly. The same forces that are varying our lives in organisations are driving the larger use of coaching. The demand placed on organization leadership in ...

Chang'e-5 completes second orbital correction on moon-Earth transfer orbit

Chinas Change-5 probe completed its second orbital correction on the moon-Earth transfer orbit on Wednesday morning as part of preparations to return to earth, the China National Space Administration CNSA said. The orbital correction was co...

Brianna Hildebrand boards 'Lucifer' season six

Actor Brianna Hildebrand of Deadpool fame has joined the cast of the sixth and final season of Netflixs Lucifer. According to Entertainment Weekly, actor Merrin Dungey is also boarding the show alongside Hildebrand.Hildebrand, who found fam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020