Brianna Hildebrand boards 'Lucifer' season six

Actor Brianna Hildebrand of Deadpool fame has joined the cast of the sixth and final season of Netflixs Lucifer. Lucifer, which started in 2016, revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar Tom Ellis, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named LUX and becomes a consultant to the LAPD.The show was abruptly canceled by Fox after its third season but was saved by Netflix last in 2019.

Actor Brianna Hildebrand of ''Deadpool'' fame has joined the cast of the sixth and final season of Netflix's ''Lucifer''. According to Entertainment Weekly, actor Merrin Dungey is also boarding the show alongside Hildebrand.

Hildebrand, who found fame for playing Negasonic Teenage Warhead in 2016's ''Deadpool'' and its 2018 sequel, will essay the role of Rory. The character has been described as ''a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel'' hoping to follow in original rebel Lucifer's (Tom Ellis) footsteps.

Dungey, known for appearing in shows such as ''Big Little Lies'', ''Star Trek: Picard'' and ''Star Trek: Lower Decks'', will portray Sonya, ''a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel'' (DB Woodside). ''Lucifer'', which started in 2016, revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named 'LUX' and becomes a consultant to the LAPD.

The show was abruptly canceled by Fox after its third season but was saved by Netflix last in 2019. Its fifth season has been divided in two parts of eight episodes each. The first half premiered in August this year, while the latter part will bow out next year.

In June 2020, Netflix had announced that show will conclude with its sixth and final season, which is currently in production..

