Plea seeks FIR against actor Saif Ali Khan for hurting religious sentiments

A lawyer moved a court here on Wednesday seeking the registration of a case against Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in an interview over his upcoming movie, “Adipurush”

Petitioner Himanshu Shrivastava alleged that Khan termed demon king Ravan as “dayalu” (kind-hearted) person and justified his battle with Lord Ram as his brother Lakshman had cut the nose of Ravan's sister

Khan justified the abduction of Sita and tried to malign her image, the plea said. According to the petition, Khan in the interview on December 6 said ''Adipurush will make Ravan humane''. His statement has hurt religious sentiments, Shrivastava said in the plea, seeking registration of an FIR against Khan, film director Om Raut and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (V) fixed December 23 as the next date of hearing. Khan will play the antagonist Lankesh, based on Ravan in the Om Raut directorial “Adipurush”, which is the screen adaptation of the Ramayana. South Indian star Prabhas will be seen in a role inspired by Lord Ram. After his criticism, Khan had apologised and withdrawn his statement.