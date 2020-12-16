Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anna Kendrick returns to Twitter and shares upside of account getting hacked

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick returned to Twitter on Tuesday (local time) marking her first post on the account since it was recently hacked, and managed to put a positive spin on the ordeal.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:48 IST
Anna Kendrick returns to Twitter and shares upside of account getting hacked
Anna Kendrick. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick returned to Twitter on Tuesday (local time) marking her first post on the account since it was recently hacked, and managed to put a positive spin on the ordeal. According to E! News, the 'Pitch Perfect' star's Twitter account was hacked for a brief period but after it was retrieved she shared an upside of the whole ordeal and said, "Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn't heard from in years reached out to let me know."

She further wrote, "So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers." "Also shout out to the FIRST person to get me in touch with someone from Twitter before anyone else managed to do anything helpful @THEKIDMERO," Anna wrote expressing her gratitude towards late-night show host Kid Mero for helping her in the retrieval of her account.

Over a course of 20 minutes on December 12, Anna's Twitter account posted a streak of tweets, mostly containing profanities and racial slurs, but later these tweets from the hacker were removed. The 'A Simple Favor' star has been known for her well-timed Twitter quips in the past too. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia to close shops, limit movement from Saturday

Slovakia will close most shops and limit peoples movement from Saturday morning to help stem a rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday.Non-essential movement will be banned with exceptions for essential shoppi...

J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council DDC elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district o...

Top U.S. health official says Pfizer may be facing challenges manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said i...

Jharkhand police officer held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

A police officer of Jharkhands Giridih district was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, an official said. A woman of Ranchi accused the officer in-charge of Deori police station that he sexu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020