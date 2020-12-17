Florence Pugh to lead Universal murder mystery 'The Maid'

Left Menu
''Little Women'' star Florence Pugh will topline Universal's upcoming murder mystery feature ''The Maid''. The movie is an adaptation of author Nita Prose's debut novel of the same title, which is set for publication in 2022.

According to Deadline, the novel blends the charm of Gail Honeyman’s ''Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine'' with an Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery. Pugh will feature as Molly the maid, an employee of Regency Grand Hotel, who leaves every room perfect and pristine, while getting to know each guest’s dirty secrets.

The movie will explore Molly’s descent into the murderous underbelly of her gilded workplace. Pugh will also produce the movie alongside Josh McLaughlin of Wink Pictures and Winterlight Pictures' Chris Goldberg. Prose will executive produce.

The actor, known for starring in movies such as ''Outlaw King'' and ''Midsommar'', is currently awaiting the release of Marvel tentpole ''Black Widow''. She will also feature in actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde's next ''Don't Worry Darling''..

